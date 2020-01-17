Hafeez not surprised on his recall in T20 team

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

Veteran all rounder and former Pakistan captain, Muhammad Hafeez said on Friday it was not surprising for him to be again recalled in Pakistan T20 squad and that representing the country was a big honour

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Veteran all rounder and former Pakistan captain, Muhammad Hafeez said on Friday it was not surprising for him to be again recalled in Pakistan T20 squad and that representing the country was a big honour.

"I am delighted on my selection in the team and not surprised. I will be doing my best to live up to the expectations," he told media men here at the Gadaffi stadium.

The 38-year player has been recalled in the T20 team which will play three T20 international series against Bangladesh, commencing here from January 24.

"I represented the country for as many as 17 years and always put in my best efforts to inspire the team to success and leading the Pak team in 29 T20 internationals is a pride for me. Out of these 29 T20 games Pakistan won 17, lost 11 as one ended in a tie." To a question, he said he want to serve the game till T20 world cup being played later this year in Australia. " I want to retire after T20 Cup to end my career on good memorable note," he asserted.

Hafeez retired from Tests in December 2018 after playing 55 Tests but was more successful in limited over formats, scoring 6,614 runs and took 139 wickets in 218 one-day internationals.

Hafeez who has been barred from bowling due to suspected bowling action by the English cricket board, vowed to showcase his batting ability and prowess in the series against Bangladesh.

He scored 1,908 runs and took 54 wickets in 89 T20 international he has played so far for the country .

"I have served the all the three formats of the game with pride in different roles, as a top order batsman and a utility spinner and now my focus is on batting to be in role model role for the young players of the team ",said the former captain also is also called as " Professor " for his expertise in the game.

Answering a question, Hafeez candidly said playing for Pakistan was indeed a big honour and a privilege and he looks forward to the series with a big aim of performing to a higher level.

He said he aimed to continue serving the game till the T20 World Cup in Australia whom he described a grand event and an ideal opportunity to hang his shoes.

