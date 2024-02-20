Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizwan opening partnership

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Pakistan cricket director says that the decision was made for the betterment of the national team.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2024) Pakistan cricket team former Director Muhammad Hafeez opened up about change in the opening partnership of Babar Azam and Mohammad Riwan in T20I matches.

“I convinced Babar Azam to bat at number three during the T20I series against New Zealand,” Mohammad Hafeez in a recent interview.

He said that it took two months to him to explain it to Babar.

Hafeez was of the view that it was decided for the betterment of the cricket team. Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were told that the team should not rely solely on them but also on the other players.

The former director said that it took him two months to make Babar understand that being sent to bat at number three did not make him any less of a player and that he also needed to contribute to making the team better, as both of them are good players.

Hafeez expressed gratitude to Babar for accepting his suggestions and playing at number three.

It may be mentioned here that there is a strong criticism of the team management's decision to send Babar Azam at number three during the New Zealand tour.