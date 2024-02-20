Open Menu

Hafeez Reveals Strategy Behind Breaking Babar-Rizwan Opening Partnership

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizwan opening partnership

The former Pakistan cricket director says that the decision was made for the betterment of the national team.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2024) Pakistan cricket team former Director Muhammad Hafeez opened up about change in the opening partnership of Babar Azam and Mohammad Riwan in T20I matches.

“I convinced Babar Azam to bat at number three during the T20I series against New Zealand,” Mohammad Hafeez in a recent interview.

He said that it took two months to him to explain it to Babar.

Hafeez was of the view that it was decided for the betterment of the cricket team. Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were told that the team should not rely solely on them but also on the other players.

The former director said that it took him two months to make Babar understand that being sent to bat at number three did not make him any less of a player and that he also needed to contribute to making the team better, as both of them are good players.

Hafeez expressed gratitude to Babar for accepting his suggestions and playing at number three.

It may be mentioned here that there is a strong criticism of the team management's decision to send Babar Azam at number three during the New Zealand tour.

Related Topics

Cricket Mohammad Hafeez Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan May New Zealand

Recent Stories

Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ..

Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection un ..

Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection unit at Kohat

4 minutes ago
 OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Bal ..

OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Balochistan government

4 minutes ago
 Delegation of 39th MCMC calls on Commissioner

Delegation of 39th MCMC calls on Commissioner

4 minutes ago
 PSX gains 4.49 points

PSX gains 4.49 points

7 minutes ago
 Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of substa ..

Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of substandard juice, imposes fines

4 minutes ago
Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed

Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed

4 minutes ago
 Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade ..

Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations

14 minutes ago
 Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in ..

Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls

31 minutes ago
 PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase val ..

PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt

46 minutes ago
 China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to ..

China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy

11 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports