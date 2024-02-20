Hafeez Reveals Strategy Behind Breaking Babar-Rizwan Opening Partnership
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM
The former Pakistan cricket director says that the decision was made for the betterment of the national team.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2024) Pakistan cricket team former Director Muhammad Hafeez opened up about change in the opening partnership of Babar Azam and Mohammad Riwan in T20I matches.
“I convinced Babar Azam to bat at number three during the T20I series against New Zealand,” Mohammad Hafeez in a recent interview.
He said that it took two months to him to explain it to Babar.
Hafeez was of the view that it was decided for the betterment of the cricket team. Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were told that the team should not rely solely on them but also on the other players.
The former director said that it took him two months to make Babar understand that being sent to bat at number three did not make him any less of a player and that he also needed to contribute to making the team better, as both of them are good players.
Hafeez expressed gratitude to Babar for accepting his suggestions and playing at number three.
It may be mentioned here that there is a strong criticism of the team management's decision to send Babar Azam at number three during the New Zealand tour.
Recent Stories
Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use
Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection unit at Kohat
OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Balochistan government
Delegation of 39th MCMC calls on Commissioner
PSX gains 4.49 points
Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of substandard juice, imposes fines
Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed
Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations
Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt
China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy
Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Sports
-
Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed4 minutes ago
-
Australian High Commission, Kinnaird College for Women, host Girls’ cricket cup58 minutes ago
-
Annual Sports of Sadiq Public School held2 hours ago
-
Gerry’s Diplomatic Football League season 7 concludes with thrilling final showdown4 hours ago
-
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss7 minutes ago
-
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutive win18 hours ago
-
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss18 hours ago
-
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketing ties18 hours ago
-
Newcastle confirm Ashworth exit amid Man Utd interest18 hours ago
-
Hodgson steps down as boss of struggling Crystal Palace18 hours ago
-
Newports Institute wins Master Oil University champions league season two20 hours ago
-
Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey22 hours ago