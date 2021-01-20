UrduPoint.com
Hafeez Says He Is Available For South Africa Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:52 PM

Hafeez says he is available for South Africa series

Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has brushed aside rumours about his unavailability for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa next month

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ):Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has brushed aside rumours about his unavailability for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa next month.

There were reports that Hafeez will be unavailable for the series due to participation in T10 League. T10 League will run from January 28 to February 6, 2021 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa is scheduled for February 11, 13 and 14.

"I'm fully available for the T20I series [against South Africa] as my priority is always playing for Pakistan. I was also given NOC for T10 League because it would not clash with Pakistan's international commitments. I will also comply with all the bio-secure bubble requirements," said Hafeez while speaking at the Sports Journalists Association of Lahore's (SJAL) program "meet the press" here on Wednesday.

He also praised Misbah-led coaching staff despite criticism about the team's performance in the recent past. "My experience with Misbah as coach has been very good over the past year as I have to freedom to train according to my requirements which was usually not the case over the course of my career," he said. "I think your success and failures are entirely up to you. You can't blame others for not doing well on the field. I hope the shortcomings will be rectified through players' performance because at the end of the day they are the ones who are playing on the field," he added.

He also lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s efforts with regards to international teams touring Pakistan. "South African team visiting Pakistan is good for our cricket and PCB deserves a lot of credit for this. This will also give confidence to other teams about touring Pakistan in the near future," he said.

