Rameen Shamim and Tuba Hassan's three-fors guided stars to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Strikers in the National Women's One-Day Cup 2024 match here at the Marghzar cricket Ground on Thursday afternoon.

Batting first, Strikers were bowled out for 106 in 30.5 overs, with Ayesha Bilal top-scoring 24 off 53 balls including three fours and a six. Right-arm off-spinner Rameen and right-arm leg-spinner Tuba bagged three wickets apiece, while right-arm fast bowler Waheeda Akhtar took two wickets.

In reply, it took 23.3 overs for Stars to achieve the target losing Sadaf Shamas (38, 38b, 8x4s) in the process. Sidra Amin returned undefeated on 33, while Soha Fatima also returned unbeaten on 26, which included five fours.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Syeda Aroob Shah’s four-wicket haul and Hafsa Khalid’s unbeaten 73 led Conquerors to a three-wicket win over Challengers. Batting first, Challengers were dismissed for 158 in 32 overs with captain Aliya Riaz scoring an unbeaten 71 off 87 balls hitting seven fours and four sixes.

In turn, Zaib un Nisa’s three-for and two wickets by Umm-e-Hani went in vain as right-hand batter Hafsa struck 12 boundaries in a 90-ball 73 to help her side achieve the target in 36.3 overs.

Scores in brief:

11th Match - Conquerors beat Challengers by three wickets at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium

Challengers 158 all out, 32 overs (Aliya Riaz 71 not out, Natalia Parvaiz 32; Syeda Aroob Shah 4-28, Mahnoor Aftab 3-29

Fatima Sana 2-28).

Conquerors 159-7, 36.3 overs (Hafsa Khalid 73 not out; Zaib un Nisa 3-31, Umm-e-Hani 2-27)

Player of the match – Hafsa Khalid (Conquerors).

12th Match - Stars beat Strikers by nine wickets at the Marghzar Cricket Ground

Strikers 106 all out, 30.5 overs (Ayesha Bilal 24; Rameen Shamim 3-17, Tuba Hassan 3-28, Waheeda Akhtar 2-29)

Stars 109-1, 23.3 overs (Sadaf Shamas 38, Sidra Amin 33 not out, Soha Fatima 26 not out)

Player of the match – Rameen Shamim (Stars).