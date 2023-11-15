Open Menu

Haidari Club Wins Boys’ Athletics Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Haidari Club wins boys’ athletics championship

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Haidari Club won the Inter-Club Boys’ Athletics Championship, organized under the aegis of District sports Department in Firdous Colony Jhang Road, here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the administration said that 13 events were arranged in the championship including 100-metre race, 200-metre race, 400-metre race, 1500-metre race, 4x100-metre relay race, 100-metre hurdles race, long jump, high jump, javelin throw, shot put, discus throw, etc.

According to results, Haidari Athletics Club grabbed first position with 75 points, whereas Rana Naeem Club stood second with 58 points.

District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef was the chief guest at the championship and she distributed medals and trophies among the position holders.

Related Topics

Sports Road Jhang Race

Recent Stories

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demand ..

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demands End to Israeli Aggression, B ..

23 minutes ago
 vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football F ..

Vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football Fans Around the World

27 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Thr ..

Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Through e-Pay Punjab app

37 minutes ago
 IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Kh ..

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide t ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Kiwis in s ..

3 hours ago
IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

8 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports