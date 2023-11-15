Haidari Club wins boys’ athletics championship

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Haidari Club won the Inter-Club Boys’ Athletics Championship, organized under the aegis of District sports Department in Firdous Colony Jhang Road, here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the administration said that 13 events were arranged in the championship including 100-metre race, 200-metre race, 400-metre race, 1500-metre race, 4x100-metre relay race, 100-metre hurdles race, long jump, high jump, javelin throw, shot put, discus throw, etc.

According to results, Haidari Athletics Club grabbed first position with 75 points, whereas Rana Naeem Club stood second with 58 points.

District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef was the chief guest at the championship and she distributed medals and trophies among the position holders.