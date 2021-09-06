UrduPoint.com

Haider Ali Accorded Warm Reception By WAPDA Sports Board

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Haider Ali accorded warm reception by WAPDA Sports Board

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :WAPDA special athlete Haider Ali, who won Gold Medal for Pakistan in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in discus throw, was accorded warm reception by WAPDA Sports board (WSB) here on Monday at Airport on his return from Japan.

WSB General Secretary Muhammad Razzaq Gill and other officers and officials welcomed Haider Ali on his arrival and presented a bouquet on behalf of WAPDA.

The gold medal won by WAPDA athlete Haider Ali is the first one for Pakistan in the history of Paralympic Games.

Talking to the media at the airport, Haider Ali thanked Almighty Allah for giving him the strength to bring this laurel to Pakistan, adding that he is grateful to his family, friends and the whole nation for their prayers for his historic success.

Haider Ali also thanked WAPDA Sports Board for its continuous support and patronage throughout his career.

WAPDA has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. WAPDA players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports WAPDA Tokyo Laurel Japan 2020 Gold Family Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation wit ..

Ajman Chamber discusses commercial cooperation with India

2 minutes ago
 OPPO Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Pakistan Thro ..

OPPO Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Pakistan Through OPPO Reno6 Lens

9 minutes ago
 The Real Quality King realme C21 is Now Available ..

The Real Quality King realme C21 is Now Available in a 3GB+32GB Version

14 minutes ago
 Visit of DG ISI Lft General Faiz Hameed to Kabul i ..

Visit of DG ISI Lft General Faiz Hameed to Kabul is a link in the peace process. ..

16 minutes ago
 Proposal to reduce power tariff in winter supporte ..

Proposal to reduce power tariff in winter supported: Mian Zahid Hussain

27 minutes ago
 UAE Government Development and the Future Office l ..

UAE Government Development and the Future Office launched the &#039;Futureneers& ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.