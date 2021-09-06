Haider Ali accorded warm reception by WAPDA Sports Board

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :WAPDA special athlete Haider Ali, who won Gold Medal for Pakistan in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in discus throw, was accorded warm reception by WAPDA Sports board (WSB) here on Monday at Airport on his return from Japan.

WSB General Secretary Muhammad Razzaq Gill and other officers and officials welcomed Haider Ali on his arrival and presented a bouquet on behalf of WAPDA.

The gold medal won by WAPDA athlete Haider Ali is the first one for Pakistan in the history of Paralympic Games.

Talking to the media at the airport, Haider Ali thanked Almighty Allah for giving him the strength to bring this laurel to Pakistan, adding that he is grateful to his family, friends and the whole nation for their prayers for his historic success.

Haider Ali also thanked WAPDA Sports Board for its continuous support and patronage throughout his career.

WAPDA has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. WAPDA players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions.