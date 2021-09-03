UrduPoint.com

Haider Ali Claims Gold Medal In Tokyo Paralympics

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:20 AM

Haider Ali claims gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan's discus thrower, Haider Ali made the nation proud as he claimed the first-ever gold medal for the country in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday.

Haider bagged the medal with a 55.26 metres throw in his fifth attempt out of the total six, according to information received here.

His first two throws were adjudged ineligible, almost costing him a spot in the contest. He nailed his third attempt with a throw of 47.84 meters, while the fourth throw was a foul.

But his fifth attempt was a classy throw that helped him earn the medal in the coveted event.

Ukraine's Zhabnyak with a 52.43 metres throw finished second to win a silver medal, while Brazilian Teixeira de Souza with a 51.86 throw ended third to take bronze.

Overall, this is Haider's third medal in the prestigious event. Earlier, he has earned two medals for Pakistan - a silver in Beijing 2008 and a bronze in Rio 2016 in the long jump event.

