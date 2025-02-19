ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali is optimistic about the national team's prospects in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, saying the Green-shirts has the potential to make a significant impact in the tournament.

Ali, who made his first-class debut in September 2019, said Pakistan team has all the capability to move to the top in the Champions Trophy.

"We have a talented squad with players who can take the team to victory in the Champions Trophy. Pakistan team has the talent and ability to excel in the tournament. Hopefully, our team will perform well in the mega event," he told APP.

Ali, who was injured during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and was ruled out of the BPL Qualifier-2 in 2025, said he expects to recover within a week and a half. "I'm working hard on my rehabilitation and hope to return to the Pakistan Super League this year," he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to fans for their support during his injury and vowed to repay them with strong performances in the upcoming PSL season.

Ali, who was named in Pakistan's squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh in November 2019, emphasized the importance of adapting to different game situations. "Playing in leagues is different from playing international cricket. A player's performance depends on the game situation, and sometimes even the best players can have off days."

It may be mentioned that Ali? made his T20I debut for Pakistan, against England, in September 2020 and scored 54 runs in his debut T20I match, becoming the first cricketer for Pakistan to score a fifty on a T20I debut.