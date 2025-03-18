Open Menu

Haider Ali Eyes Return In PSL 10

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Pakistani batter Haider Ali has expressed optimism about his potential return to the 10th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The tournament is slated to take place from April 11 to May 18, with matches being held in four cities including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

Ali, who represents Islamabad United got injured during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and was ruled out of the BPL Qualifier-2 in 2025.

Ali, who made his first-class debut in September 2019, said his team has all the capability to excel in the PSL.

“We have talented players who can take the team to victory. Our players have the talent and ability to excel in the

tournament,” he told APP.

Ali, said he has recovered and will be going to the National Cricket academy for rehabilitation and training.

“I’m working hard and hope to return to the Pakistan Super League this year,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to fans for their support during his injury and vowed to repay them with strong performances in the upcoming PSL season.

Ali, who was named in Pakistan’s squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh in November 2019, emphasized the importance of adapting to different game situations. “Playing in leagues is different from playing

international cricket. A player’s performance depends on the game situation, and sometimes even the best players can have off days.”

It may be mentioned that Ali, made his T20I debut for Pakistan, against England, in September 2020 and scored 54 runs in his debut T20I match, becoming the first cricketer for Pakistan to score a fifty on a T20I debut.

