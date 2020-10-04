UrduPoint.com
Haider Ali Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:27 AM

Northern batsman Haider Ali has been fined for breaching of the PCB Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel during his side's 35-run win over Central Punjab in the seventh match of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament at the Multan Cricket Stadium here on Saturday

Haider was fined 30 per cent of his applicable match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpire's decision during a match.

The incident occurred in the ninth over of Northern's innings when Haider showed his bat to the umpire, which was deemed as a disagreement over the decision, after being adjudged LBW on an Usman Qadir's delivery.

Haider was charged for the violation of Article 2.8 by on-field umpires Aftab Gillani and Faisal Khan Afridi, third umpire Waleed Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Nasir Hussain.

Haider pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed, said a press release issued here.

