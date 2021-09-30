Haider Ali inspired Northern chase down 201

UrduPoint.com

Haider Ali's sensational unbeaten 91 helped Northern comfortably chase down a 201-run target against Home City Central Punjab in the 11th match of the National T20, 2021-22 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday evening

Haider Ali's sensational unbeaten 91 helped Northern comfortably chase down a 201-run target against Home City Central Punjab in the 11th match of the National T20, 2021-22 at the Pindi cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday evening.

The right-handed top-order batter who was later adjudged player-of-the-match played a series of sensational shots in his 91-run innings off 53 balls (six fours, six sixes).

Haider set the platform for the chase with a stroke-filled 84-run third-wicket partnership with Mohammad Nawaz who scored 41 off 21 balls (two fours, four sixes). Nawaz who was the player-of-the-match for Northern in their victory last night against Southern Punjab played some powerful shots to put the Central Punjab bowlers under pressure.

Haider continued his aggressive batting mode even after Nawaz's dismissal, he hit two back-to-back sixes off Ehsan Adil as Northern continued their charge towards the big target.

Asif Ali helped Haider overcome any nerves in the death overs by scoring 28 off 14 balls (three fours, one six).

Northern completed the chase with two balls to spare with Haider at the crease along with his captain Shadab Khan.

Earlier, Babar Azam produced a T20 batting master class after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

The Central Punjab and Pakistan captain posted his sixth T20 century (most by any Pakistan batter).

Babar's 105 came off 63 balls only, the right-hander hit 11 fours and three sixes in a typically effortless batting display that left the Northern attack stunned and bereft of answers. Babar reached his century with a glanced four off Haris Rauf.

Babar added 67 runs for the first-wicket with Ahmed Shehzad who hit five fours in a Sohail Tanvir over before falling to Mohammad Nawaz for 37 (20 balls, eight fours).

Wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Akhlaq carried the momentum with a 17-ball 21 before falling to Shadab after hitting him for two sixes.

Shoaib Malik joined hands with Babar, the two added 92 runs for the unbroken third-wicket stand that took Central Punjab to their imposing total. Shoaib scored 31 off 21 balls (four fours). Nawaz and Shadab were the only two wicket-takers for Northern.

Scores in Brief: Northern beat Home City Central Punjab by six wickets Home City Central Punjab 200-2, 20 overs (Babar Azam 105 not out, Ahmed Shehzad 37, Shoaib Malik 31 not out; Mohammad Nawaz 1-29) Northern 201-4, 19.4 overs (Haider Al 91 not out, Mohammad Nawaz 41, Asif Ali 28; Wahab Riaz 1-17) Player of the match:� Haider Ali Friday's matches:Balochistan vs ATF Southern Punjab -3pmNorthern vs GFS Sindh -7:30pm

More Stories From Sports

