Open Menu

Haider Ali Praises Coaches, Teammates For Support After Winning Gold Medal

Muhammad Rameez Published October 26, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Haider Ali praises coaches, teammates for support after winning gold medal

Pakistani star athlete Haider Ali has expressed gratitude to his coaches, teammates and Pakistani sports authorities for their unwavering support at 4th Hangzhou Asian para games

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Pakistani star athlete Haider Ali has expressed gratitude to his coaches, teammates and Pakistani sports authorities for their unwavering support at 4th Hangzhou Asian para games.

Speaking after winning gold medal, he hoped his achievement would inspire fellow Pakistani para-athletes to strive for excellence and overcome challenges.

Haider Ali has made the nation proud by clinching first position and winning a gold medal in the men's discus throw F37 event at the ongoing 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

He emphasized the warm hospitality of the Chinese people, who embraced participants from various countries, Chinese media reported Thursday.

He mentioned the friendly and welcoming nature of Chinese volunteers and staff, who helped create a positive, encouraging environment.

Haider displayed exceptional strength and skill, throwing the discus an impressive 51.

53 meters.

Haider's journey has been marked by dedication, hard work and perseverance.

His success at the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games is a testament to the potential and talent in the Pakistani sports community.

It serves as inspiration to other athletes and demonstrates Pakistan's commitment to inclusivity and para-sports.

The ongoing games have witnessed participation of 11 talented Pakistani athletes showcasing skills in athletics, archery, badminton, table tennis and wheelchair tennis.

The 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games, running from October 22 to 28, is a multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities across Asia. With nearly 5,200 participants from 44 countries, including around 3,100 athletes, it is the largest event of its kind.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports China Badminton Hangzhou October Gold Media Event From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports