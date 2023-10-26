Haider Ali praises coaches, teammates for support after winning gold medal

Pakistani star athlete Haider Ali has expressed gratitude to his coaches, teammates and Pakistani sports authorities for their unwavering support at 4th Hangzhou Asian para games

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Pakistani star athlete Haider Ali has expressed gratitude to his coaches, teammates and Pakistani sports authorities for their unwavering support at 4th Hangzhou Asian para games.

Speaking after winning gold medal, he hoped his achievement would inspire fellow Pakistani para-athletes to strive for excellence and overcome challenges.

Haider Ali has made the nation proud by clinching first position and winning a gold medal in the men's discus throw F37 event at the ongoing 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

He emphasized the warm hospitality of the Chinese people, who embraced participants from various countries, Chinese media reported Thursday.

He mentioned the friendly and welcoming nature of Chinese volunteers and staff, who helped create a positive, encouraging environment.

Haider displayed exceptional strength and skill, throwing the discus an impressive 51.

53 meters.

Haider's journey has been marked by dedication, hard work and perseverance.

His success at the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games is a testament to the potential and talent in the Pakistani sports community.

It serves as inspiration to other athletes and demonstrates Pakistan's commitment to inclusivity and para-sports.

The ongoing games have witnessed participation of 11 talented Pakistani athletes showcasing skills in athletics, archery, badminton, table tennis and wheelchair tennis.

The 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games, running from October 22 to 28, is a multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities across Asia. With nearly 5,200 participants from 44 countries, including around 3,100 athletes, it is the largest event of its kind.

