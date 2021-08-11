Haider Ali played match-winning inning of 91 runs while Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed's half-centuries went in vain as Warriors chased 187 runs target down

Haider Ali played match-winning inning of 91 runs while Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed's half-centuries went in vain as Warriors chased 187 runs target down.

Overseas Warriors beat Bagh Stallions in a one-sided but high-scoring competition where Haider Ali's 91 runs knock helped his side chase 187 in the last over at the loss of five wickets at Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium on late Tuesday.

It was the first win of Overseas Warriors in KPL 2021 where Imad Wasim's lead side still had to open their account in the tournament.

Bagh Stallions won the toss and elected to bat first on a batting-friendly track. Stallions' skipper Shan Masood played responsible inning of 73 runs off just 45 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six. Zeeshan Malik (zero) failed, Rohail Nazir scored 20 while Asad Shafiq lost his wicket for 12 runs.

Taking full advantage of the batting wicket, Iftikhar Ahmad hit four fours and six sixes in 28 balls, playing a fantastic knock of 54 runs to help his side post a big total on the board. Although Aamir Yameen (3) and Umaid Asif (8*) could not score much in the death overs, Bagh Stallions still reached a respectable total of 186 in 20 overs.

Overseas Warriors had to win this all-important contest to stay in the tournament and it looked as if Haider Ali fully understood the situation. Although Aamir Yamin got the first wicket early on in the powerplay, Nasir Nawaz and Haider Ali of Overseas Warriors punished Stallions' bowlers, dealing in boundaries.

Nasir Nawaz scored 31 runs off 24 balls that included three fours. After Nasir Nawaz was run out, Aamir Yamin sent Azam Khan (9) back to the pavilion while Imad Wasim (1) got run out, increasing the difficulties of his side. When Kamran Ghulam joined Haider Ali to chase opposition's total down, Stallions started losing the grip on the game. Haider Ali found his form back at the right time as he hit 91 runs off 57 balls, smashing seven fours and six sixes. Kamran Ghulam's brilliant batting form helped Warriors chase the required 15 runs in the last two over. On the second ball of the last over, he sent Umaid Asif's delivery for a maximum to give the Overseas Warriors a much needed victory.