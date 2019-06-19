Haider Ali’s century guides Pakistan U19 to victory in a 50-over practice match

A century by Haider Ali helped Pakistan U19 beat KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI by 141 runs in the 50-over practice match at Varsity Oval, Durban on Wednesday, ahead of the series of seven 50-over matches against South Africa U19 starting from 22 June

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019) A century by Haider Ali helped Pakistan U19 beat KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI by 141 runs in the 50-over practice match at Varsity Oval, Durban on Wednesday, ahead of the series of seven 50-over matches against South Africa U19 starting from 22 June.

Haider Ali scored 145-ball 160 with 15 fours and four sixes, while Qasim Akram scored 59 off 63 balls and struck six fours and two sixes.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan U19 303-8, 50 overs (Haider Ali 160, Qasim Akram 59; Matthew Pollard 4-49)

KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI 162 all out, 45 overs (Jason Krafft 35, Brandon McMullen 34 not out; Amir Ali 2-13, Fahad Munir 2-20, Naseem Shah 2-22, Mohammad Amir 2-35)

Tour itinerary:

22 June – 1st 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban

25 June – 2nd 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

27 June – 3rd 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

30 June – 4th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

2 July – 5th 50-over match vs South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

5 July – 6th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban

7 July – 7th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban