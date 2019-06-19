Haider Ali’s Century Guides Pakistan U19 To Victory In A 50-over Practice Match
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:08 PM
A century by Haider Ali helped Pakistan U19 beat KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI by 141 runs in the 50-over practice match at Varsity Oval, Durban on Wednesday, ahead of the series of seven 50-over matches against South Africa U19 starting from 22 June
Haider Ali scored 145-ball 160 with 15 fours and four sixes, while Qasim Akram scored 59 off 63 balls and struck six fours and two sixes.
Scores in brief:
Pakistan U19 303-8, 50 overs (Haider Ali 160, Qasim Akram 59; Matthew Pollard 4-49)
KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI 162 all out, 45 overs (Jason Krafft 35, Brandon McMullen 34 not out; Amir Ali 2-13, Fahad Munir 2-20, Naseem Shah 2-22, Mohammad Amir 2-35)
Tour itinerary:
22 June – 1st 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban
25 June – 2nd 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg
27 June – 3rd 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg
30 June – 4th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg
2 July – 5th 50-over match vs South Africa U19, Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg
5 July – 6th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban
7 July – 7th 50-over match v South Africa U19, Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban