Haider And Abbas Star In Pakistan U19 Win

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:21 PM

Haider and Abbas star in Pakistan U19 win

Haider scores 116, Abbas took four wickets as Pakistan U19 beat South Africa U19 in third match by six wickets

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019) Opener Haider Ali’s 116 and Abbas Afridi four for 40, helped Pakistan U19 to win the third 50-over match against South Africa U19 by six wickets and take a 3-0 lead in the seven-match series at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Chasing a 277-run target, Pakistan U19 achieved victory inside 43 overs with six wickets remaining. Haider Ali hit 16 fours and two sixes in his 111-ball 116 runs knock.

Haider added 51 runs for the first wicket with Saim Ayub (21), while added 102 runs with Fahad Munir (50) for the third wicket. Rohail Nazir (33) provided additional support.

For the hosts, Tiaan van Vuuren took two for 49.

Earlier, after electing to bat first, South Africa U19 were dismissed for 276 in 49.

3 overs. Raun Terblanche top-scored with 110 that came off 134 balls and included twelve fours, while Luke Beaufort scored 50 off 73 balls and hit eight boundaries.

Abbas was the pick of Pakistan U19 bowlers with figures of four for 40, while Shiraz Khan took three wickets for 66 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan U19 had won the first and second 50-0ver match by 17 runs and four wickets, respectively.

The fourth match of the series will be played on Sunday at the same venue.

Third 50-over match, Pietermaritzburg, Pakistan U19 won by six wickets

Scores in brief:

South Africa U19 276 all out, 49.3 overs (Raun Terblanche 110, Luke Beaufort 50; Abbas Afridi 4-40, Shiraz Khan 3-66)

Pakistan U19 280-4, 42.1 overs (Haider Ali 116, Fahad Munir 50; Tiaan van Vuuren 2-49)

Player of the match: Haider Ali

