Haider Has Given Pakistan Team The X-factor: Wasim Akram

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:49 PM

Haider has given Pakistan team the X-factor: Wasim Akram

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram believes teenage debutant Haider Ali has given Pakistan team the X-factor, which was missing, saying the Attock-born cricketer showed his talent against one of the best sides in world cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Legendary pacer Wasim Akram believes teenage debutant Haider Ali has given Pakistan team the X-factor, which was missing, saying the Attock-born cricketer showed his talent against one of the best sides in world cricket.

Haider, 19, became the first Pakistan batsman to hit a half-century in his first Twenty20 as he struck 54 from 33 balls against England in the third and final game of the three-match series. The right-hander hit the second ball of his international career, bowled by Moeen Ali, for six in a game Pakistan won by five runs to earn a 1-1 draw.

"Where was he? That's what the whole country has been saying during the first two games.

Finally he has got the chance and he showed his talent against one of the best sides in world cricket. The shots he played weren't slogs." "Pakistan were missing that X-factor and now, with him in the playing XI at No 3, that X-factor is back," skysports.com quoted Wasim as saying.

Wasim said it was an exciting time for Pakistan to have this young talent. "He has a bright future and Pakistan and world cricket should be very excited. T20 cricket is about no fear if you hit a six, you go after a six again. This '90s cricket of hitting a boundary and then taking a single is no longer required.

"That's what Haider brings - a positivity, something new. It was so much fun to see him play those shots," he said.

Pakistan edged a thriller at Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday to earn a series draw and snap England's five-series winning streak in T20s.

The former skipper said it was a huge win for Pakistan, the captain Babar Azam and the coach Misbah-ul-Haq, but I have one question for the present bowlers.

"If the opposition needs 12 to win from two deliveries, what do you bowl? A yorker! Why would you bowl a slower ball and risk it! I don't get that mindset. Rauf learned the hard way. Just bowl low full tosses, man!," he said.

