Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan chased the target of 164 runs and finished the match with three balls to spare.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2022) Pakistan batsman Haider Ali and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz on Friday led Pakistan to a five-wicket win over New Zealand in the final of the Twenty20 tri-series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pakistan chased the target of 164 runs and finished the match with three balls to spare.

Middle order batter Iftikhar Ahmed made the winning runs as he hit a six to Blair Tickner to seal the deal for Pakistan.

Like in the first innings, Pakistan took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second ten-over period.

Haider Ali made Pakistan's position strong on its head after the dependent Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed. Nawaz assisted him and continued after Haider left, Iftikhar Ahmed was steady and took off gradually. He played second fiddle and eventually, cleared the game.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored 15 off 14 balls while wicket-keeper batter Rizwan posted 34 off 29 balls.

Shan Masood once again failed, scoring 19 runs off 21 balls. While Haider Ali contributed 31 runs off just 15 balls.

For his prolific all-round performance, Nawaz bagged Player of the Match Award. He scored 38 runs off 22 balls. He conceded 33 runs in his 4-over spell and took a wicket of GD Phillips.

Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh were using the week-long tournament at Hagley Oval to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

In post-match presentation ceremony, Babar said, "The way our team played deserves all the credit. The bowlers were brilliant at the death. The way the middle order played was outstanding. Haider and Nawaz are outstanding, so we need to step up and perform."

On the wicket slowing down, he said, "It didn’t make me change my thoughts about the toss. The wicket played the same too."

Babar also said that the team is going to Australia with confidence.