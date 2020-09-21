Haider plays with tremendous confidence, required at top level: Hafeez

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes young batsman Haider Ali was a great talent and said the Attock-born cricketer plays with tremendous confidence which is required at the top level

"Haider is a great talent and plays with tremendous confidence which is required at the top level. However, he still needs to work a lot on his technique. If your technique is solid, then you can survive for long in international cricket. I hope he is working on it because if he improves his technique, his shot range will become ever better. I am praying for his success," Hafeez, said in an interview on wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal's YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.

Haider Ali scored his half-century on debut against England in the third and final Twenty20 in Manchester.

Hafeez, who was also appointed Pakistan T20 team captain in May 2012, advised Haider to work harder on improving his batting technique, which will take his game to another level.

"I always like it when our youngsters showcase their talent in front of the world. This is how Pakistan cricket will move forward. I want more youngsters to come but after they are fully prepared and ready for international cricket," he said.

Hafeez has scored 3,652, 6,614 and 2,147, runs in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 94 T20s, respectively.