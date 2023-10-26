Haider wins gold medal to qualify for Paris 2024 Paralympics

Pakistan's Haider Ali qualified for Paris 2024 Paralympics as he claimed the gold medal in the discus throw competition at the ongoing Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Pakistan's Haider Ali qualified for Paris 2024 Paralympics as he claimed the gold medal in the discus throw competition at the ongoing Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday.

Haider finished at the top with a throw of 51.23m in his fourth attempt, according to information received here.

Japan’s Yamato Shimbo earned the silver medal with a throw of 49.70m, while China’s Zhang Xuelong won bronze medal with a throw of 48.26m.

The minimum entry requirements for Paralympics is 39m. Haider’s all six throws were above that mark.

Haider had also won a gold medal in the discus throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games with a throw of 55.26m, becoming the first Pakistani to do so.