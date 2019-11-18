Haider’s century guides Pakistan to thumping win over Oman

Opener Haider Ali’s century guided Pakistan to a 147-run win over Oman in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 match played at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox's Bazar on Monday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) Opener Haider Ali’s century guided Pakistan to a 147-run win over Oman in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 match played at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox's Bazar on Monday.

The win also confirmed Pakistan’s place in the tournament’s semi-final.

Chasing 320-run target, Oman were never in the hunt as they lost four wickets for 15 runs inside the first six overs. The side got bowled out in the 48th over for 172 runs.

For Oman, Mohammad Nadeem and Sandeep Goud showed some resistance and contributed a 67-run partnership for the fifth-wicket. Nadeem top-scored with 46 off 68 balls, and struck seven fours, while Sandeep scored a 83-ball 41. Late-order batsman Naseem Khushi scored 45 off 53 balls which included three fours and four sixes.

For Pakistan, leg-spinner Mohammad Mohsin took two wickets for 16 runs in eight overs, while the pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Sameen Gul grabbed two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Pakistan scored 319 for six in 50 overs after being put into bat.

Openers Haider Ali and Omair Bin Yousuf provided a solid start to the innings and scored 67 for the first-wicket.

Omair fell to right-arm pacer Mohammad Nadeem after scoring 33 off 38 balls, hitting three fours.

Haider and wicketkeeper batsman Rohail Nazir contributed 107 runs for the second- wicket off 129 balls. Rohail scored a 72-ball 64 studded with six fours and a six.

Haider ended with an enterprising 118 off 132 balls laced with 10 fours and two sixes. Khushdil Shah contributed a quickfire unbeaten 54 off 24 balls, hitting three fours and five sixes.

For Oman, Fayyaz Butt and Mohammad Nadeem grabbed two wickets apiece.

Today’s victory gave Pakistan an unbeaten record in the tournament having previously beaten Afghanistan by eight wickets and Sri Lanka by 90 runs, respectively.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan v Oman, Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Coxs Bazar

Pakistan 319-6, 50 overs (Haider Ali 118, Rohail Nazir 64,Khushdil Shah 54 not out, Omair Bin Yousaf 33; Fayyaz Butt 2-61,Mohammad Nadeem 2-72)

Oman 172 all out, 47.3 overs (Mohammad Nadeem 46, Naseem Khushi 45, Sandeep Goud 41; Mohammad Husnain 2-21, Mohammad Mohsin 2-16, Sameen Gul 2-31)

Result: Pakistan win by 147 runs