UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haiti Rallies To Oust Canada And Reach First Gold Cup Semi

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 09:10 AM

Haiti rallies to oust Canada and reach first Gold Cup semi

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Haiti advanced to their first CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final, coming from behind with three second-half goals to stun former champions Canada 3-2 on Saturday.

Wilde-Donald Guerrier scored the game winner with a spectacular individual effort in the 76th minute for Haiti, who were already one of the biggest surprises of the 2019 Gold Cup after going 3-0 in the group stage.

Haiti has fluctuated between being cannon fodder and a thorn in the side for opponents over the years, but on Saturday they played the role of spoiler by upsetting a defensively-challenged Canadian side in Houston, Texas.

Guerrier capped the comeback by sneaking behind the Canadian defence then bouncing the ball twice in the air to get in perfect position to one-tap it past goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

Duckens Nazon got the comeback started by scoring in the 50th minute and Herve Bazile, off a penalty kick, tied it in the 70th minute. Both times Haiti took advantage of some sloppy defensive play by Canadian defender Marcus Godinho.

Jonathan David, in the 18th minute, and Lucas Cavallini, in the 28th, scored goals for Canada, who were guilty of getting too complacent once they compiled a two-goal lead.

It was a gut-wrenching loss for the Canadians who won this tournament in 2000 but haven't made it to the semis since 2007.

Haiti next faces the winner of a later contest between Mexico and Costa Rica.

Related Topics

Canada Milan David Lead Houston Costa Rica Mexico Haiti 2019 Gold From

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

9 hours ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

9 hours ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

10 hours ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

10 hours ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.