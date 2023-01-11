Haji Malik Umar Khattab Memorial KP Jr Tennis from Jan 18

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The first Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Tennis Championship will start on January 18, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Umar Ayaz Khalil told media here on Wednesday.

The championship will continue till January 24 here at Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar sports Complex for which all preparations have already been kicked off.

Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil said that the tournament will involve competitions of Boys U9, U13 and U16. All junior players have also been instructed to submit their form B to the head coach Roman Gul, Nouman Khan and Shaharyar Khan.

A player can participate in only two events and the draws will be announced on January 17, these competitions are sponsored by international tennis star Ijaz Ahmed Khan Khalil (USA) and Kashan Umar Khalil (Canada). Preparations are being made to provide opportunities for junior players to come forward.

He said it is not possible to continue the affairs of the Association besides holding competitions through the meager allocated annual grant, therefore, they are working hard to bring the sponsorship so that they could be able to hold competitions.