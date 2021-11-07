Haji Shamsul Qamar Squash Championship to start from Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The first All Pakistan Haji Shamsul Qamar Munir Senior Squash Championship will be commencing from Monday here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

Top 16 ranked squash players are going to participate in the Championship organizing by the Provincial Squash Association.

Qamar Zaman, Chairman Provincial Squash Association, while talking to media said that this is a golden opportunity for the top ranked players to show their talents.

The competitions will be inaugurated at Hashim Khan Squash Complex at 11.00 am, said Secretary KP Squash Association Mansoor Zaman.