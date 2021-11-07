UrduPoint.com

Haji Shamsul Qamar Squash Championship To Start From Monday

Muhammad Rameez 41 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Haji Shamsul Qamar Squash Championship to start from Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The first All Pakistan Haji Shamsul Qamar Munir Senior Squash Championship will be commencing from Monday here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

Top 16 ranked squash players are going to participate in the Championship organizing by the Provincial Squash Association.

Qamar Zaman, Chairman Provincial Squash Association, while talking to media said that this is a golden opportunity for the top ranked players to show their talents.

The competitions will be inaugurated at Hashim Khan Squash Complex at 11.00 am, said Secretary KP Squash Association Mansoor Zaman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gold Media All From Top

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

41 minutes ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

3 hours ago
 New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World C ..

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 NZ Vs AFG Liv ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-M ..

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.