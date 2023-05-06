Haji Sharafat Ullah, Sarfaraz elected as President, GS of KP Archery Association

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Pir Adil Shah, Haji Sharafat Ullah and Sarfaraz Khan have been elected as Chairman, President and General Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archery Association (Wisal Group) here at election meeting held at a local hotel on Saturday.

Former Secretary General of the Pakistan Archery Federation and founder of Archery Games in Pakistan Wisal Muhammad was also present on this occasion with no representatives from Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and KP Olympic Association were there to act as observers.

However, the elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archery Association (Wisal Group) have been completed with Pir Adil Shah Chairman, Haji Sharafatullah President and Sarfraz Khan Secretary were elected unopposed.

Representatives from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Malakand, Kohat, Hazara, Swat, Swabi and Peshawar participated in the election. Wasal Muhammad Khan, the founder of Archery in Pakistan and Ex-Secretary General of the Federation, former Secretary of Provincial Archery Association Kashif Anwar and Nawab Ali of Provincial Sports Directorate were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the election of officials for the next four years of the Cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archery Association (Wisal group) was carried out unanimously. Pir Adil Shah from Kohat elected as Chairman with Senior Vice President Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Vice Presidents Asghar Khan, Miss Sumayyah (Swat), Miss Jawaira, Miss Sumayyah Afzal, Muhammad Hanif, Associate Secretary Faiza Bibi and Finance Secretary Imran Khan are the other elected members.

The Executive Committee includes Mustafa, Rabbani Shah, Waqar Syed, Sohail Ahmed and Jawairia Khan. On this occasion, newly elected Secretary General and Level-II international coach of archery, Sarfaraz Khan said that the district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are a stronghold of archery along with other sports, but unfortunately, no heat was paid to the players of other districts.

He said no work has been done for archery's promotion in this region. He said only one club has been representing the KP province which is not justified at any level. He said it is the right of the players from all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be part and play the game of archery rather than facilitating only one club.

Sarfaraz said that archery equipment is very expensive and they will try their best to provide complete equipment to the archery associations in all the districts of the province and set up training camps for the players there.

He said that until the players are given basic training, games can progress and neither can players.

He said that Provincial Archery Association Chairman Pir Adil Shah and President Haji Sharaftullah are true sportsmen who will take revolutionary measures for this sport and provide better patronage.