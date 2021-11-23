Halal food: New dietary plan for Indian cricketers

(@FahadShabbir)

BCCI promotes Halal food has become top trend on Twitter after the Indian cricketers have been asked to eat only certified Halal meat.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2021) The Indian cricketers will follow a new diet plan now and will eat only Halal food.

Under the new dietary plan, the Indian cricketers will not be allowed to eat pork and beef in any form.

However, this new dietary plan has come under huge criticism in India as extremists have shown strong reaction and called it a new form of Muslim dominance. #BCCIpromotesforHalal food has also become top trend on Twitter, with many orthodox Hindus who are raising different questions on new dietary plan for the Indian cricketers.

According to the Indian media reports, the new diet plan has been drawn up after the humiliating performance of the Indian cricket team during the recently concluded T-20 International World Cup, where India could not qualify for the semis for the first time since its inception in 2007.

After facing embarrassment at the world cup and Rahul Dravid taking charge of the head coach and Rohit Sharma captaining the side, the players of the Indian Cricket Team have been asked to follow a strict diet plan.

The plays have been prohibited from eating pork and beef—a move they call it fit and healthy. The reports said that the players and staff members have been instructed that those who wished to have meat, can consume only halal-certified meat, with a complete ban on any other form of meat consumption. However, this new dietary plan has come under discussion on Twitter as majority of the people are making efforts to politicize it and showing religious biasness. Here you can look at the reaction: