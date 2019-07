Simona Halep became the first Romanian woman to reach the Wimbledon final on Friday when she defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3

The 27-year-old seventh seed, who was French Open champion in 2018, will be playing in her fifth Grand Slam final.

She will face either seven-time champion Serena Williams or unseeded Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic for the title.