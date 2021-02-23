UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Halep Pulls Out Of Qatar Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:19 PM

Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

World number three Simona Halep has pulled out of next week's Qatar Open, organisers of the WTA event announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :World number three Simona Halep has pulled out of next week's Qatar Open, organisers of the WTA event announced on Tuesday.

The Romanian's withdrawal follows her Australian Open quarter-final loss to Serena Williams.

"Unfortunately I've decided to withdraw, I can't wait to be back in Doha next year," organisers quoted her as saying on Instagram.

She gave no reason for her absence from the March 1-6 tournament.

With Halep missing the top seeds in Qatar are world number one Ashleigh Barty, and Sofia Kenin, fourth in the world and winner of the Australian Open in 2020.

At Melbourne Halep, 29, was thwarted by Williams in her bid for a maiden triumph at the year's opening Grand Slam after falling short to Caroline Wozniacki in the 2018 decider, and losing in straight sets to Garbine Muguruza in last year's semi-finals.

The 2018 French Open champion and 2019 Wimbledon winner's seven-year streak in the top 10 is the longest active run among women.

Related Topics

World Qatar Melbourne Sofia Doha March Women 2018 2019 2020 Australian Open Event From Top Instagram Wimbledon Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Serbian ex-mayor convicted over arson on journalis ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

1 minute ago

Consumer confidence improves in Q4 2020: Report

1 minute ago

China's interbank treasury bond index closes flat

1 minute ago

New laws in offing to facilitate women more, says ..

12 minutes ago

Guyana Becomes 33rd Country to Approve Russia's CO ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.