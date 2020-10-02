Halep trounces Anisimova in Roland Garros rematch

Simona Halep avenged last year's French Open loss to Amanda Anisimova by thrashing the American teenager 6-0, 6-1 on Friday to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros

Top seed and title favourite Halep extended her career-best winning run to 17 matches and will meet another 19-year-old, Poland's Iga Swiatek, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Anisimova knocked Halep out in the last eight in Paris a year ago, but the two-time Grand Slam champion made only seven unforced errors as she secured a resounding victory in just 54 minutes.