Halep Trounces Anisimova In Roland Garros Rematch

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:49 PM

Halep trounces Anisimova in Roland Garros rematch

Simona Halep avenged last year's French Open loss to Amanda Anisimova by thrashing the American teenager 6-0, 6-1 on Friday to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Simona Halep avenged last year's French Open loss to Amanda Anisimova by thrashing the American teenager 6-0, 6-1 on Friday to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros.

Top seed and title favourite Halep extended her career-best winning run to 17 matches and will meet another 19-year-old, Poland's Iga Swiatek, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Anisimova knocked Halep out in the last eight in Paris a year ago, but the two-time Grand Slam champion made only seven unforced errors as she secured a resounding victory in just 54 minutes.

More Stories From Sports

