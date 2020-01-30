Match statistics from the Australian Open women's semi-final between Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza on Thursday (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Match statistics from the Australian Open women's semi-final between Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza on Thursday (x denotes seeding): Simona Halep (ROM x4) bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 7-6 (10/8), 7-5 Time: 2hrs 5mins Halep - Muguruza 2 Aces 10 1 Double Faults 2 20 Winners 39 23 Unforced Errors 443/13 Break Point Conversions 4/1463 Total Points Won 43