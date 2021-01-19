‘Half of my dream has been fulfilled,’ says Tabish Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The Fast bowler who has been named for 20 propables for South Africa Test, says his mother and brother went into prostration and thanked Allah for this.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2021) Fast bowler Tabish Khan is very excited over his inclusion in the 20 probables for South Africa Test, saying that half of his dream has fulfilled.

Tabish Khan says there is a lot which has come to him as half of his dream has been fulfilled so far.

“Half dream has been fulfilled. There is a lot to come to me as I have to make it into the 16 members for South series,” he says.

He has expressed these words while talking to the reporters through a virtual conference.

“This is very clear from my part that I will not leave playing cricket even if I don’t get a chance here to play,” Tabish says, adding that cricket is his passion.

However, he said that it is his dream to represent Pakistan in Tests.

“It’s my dream to represent Pakistan in Tests, and it’s my passion,” he adds.

Tabish, 36, is a first class performer who has 598 First-Class wickets, has also shared that moment when he was named in the preliminary squad for the Test series against South Africa.

“I received a congratulatory call from my friend. He informed me about my selection for the 20-members squad and I couldn’t believe him. I thought he was joking but he asked me to tune into the news channel and watch,” he says.

He further says: “At that time my family was going out somewhere. I went to my mother and asked her to wait for a while as my name was announced for the Test squad as I was informed by my friend. At my request, my mother stayed with me, and when my name appeared in the last, I can’t tell you about my feelings. My mother and brother went into prostration and thanked Allah for this. Now, I’m hopeful to get a chance in the 16-members squad,” he added.