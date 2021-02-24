UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Halim Kader To Contest Asian Sepaktakraw Federation President Slot

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Halim Kader to contest Asian Sepaktakraw Federation President slot

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Incumbent President of the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF) Halim Kader has welcomed the challenge to contest for the slot of ASTAF President scheduled to be held on March 01.

He said that he would remain focused to promote Sepaktakraw.

Halim Kader will face contest for the President's post. This will be the first time he will be challenged since elected as President of ASTAF in 2004, according to a communique.

The two other nominations for the President's post are Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail, President of Malaysia Sepaktakraw Association (PSM) and Nazri Harun, President of Singapore Sepaktakraw Federation (PERSES).  Halim was nonchalant about the contest and preferred to remain focused with his ongoing passion to promote Sepaktakraw and expanded further the Asian member countries.

To date after 17 years as President of ASTAF, Halim and his team managed to form 18 new member countries (7 countries as full members of ASTAF from middle East to East Asia including Macau, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and 11 other playing countries.

Now ASTAF had 25 full members and Halim was working hard to expand further to include other Asian countries.

Halim was also working actively to bring Sepaktakraw to be a recognized Sports with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

He was confident to achieve this during the next ASTAF term for 2021 to 2025.

To this end, his biggest success was to make Sepaktakraw to be accepted by IOC tv channel together with five other international sports. Halim also achieved good testimony for Sepaktakraw being recognized by Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and ASTAF must continue to work  closely with OCA and respect its regulation.  Halim believed in strong teamwork which he had built within ASTAF over the last 17 years. Just like how he had been given the trust by General Charouck to lead and grow ASTAF, he was a firm believer to continue this tradition with grooming the next generation of leaders to expand ASTAF further. He was confident to receive the support from ASTAF member countries in the upcoming election. ASTAF was glad to inform that with the support of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA),  Sepaktakraw will be in the upcoming Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand in 2022 and Asian Games in 2022 Hangzhou,China,  2026 Nagoya-Japan, 2030 Doha ,Qatar and followed by 2034 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation had also nominated Noushad Ahmed Khan to be the candidate as Vice President ASTAF for four years from 2021 to 2025.

Related Topics

Election Thailand Sports China Riyadh Qatar Hangzhou Hong Kong Macau Doha Singapore Taipei Lead Saudi Arabia Malaysia Middle East March Olympics International Olympic Committee Post TV From Asia

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

41 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

56 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

1 hour ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

1 hour ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.