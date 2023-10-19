Open Menu

Halted Belgium-Sweden Euro Match Will Not Be Replayed: UEFA

Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Halted Belgium-Sweden Euro match will not be replayed: UEFA

The Belgium-Sweden Euro 2024 qualifier that was halted following the fatal shooting of two Swedish fans will not be replayed and the points will be shared, UEFA announced Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Belgium-Sweden Euro 2024 qualifier that was halted following the fatal shooting of two Swedish fans will not be replayed and the points will be shared, UEFA announced Thursday.

As per the wishes of the two countries' FAs, the 1-1 result at half-time, when the match was stopped, has been "confirmed as final" and "each team is awarded one point with the Group F standings to be updated", said UEFA.

On Monday, two Swedish supporters were killed near Brussels city centre in a suspected Islamist gun attack.

The encounter went ahead as scheduled that evening before being abandoned at the request of the two teams at half-time with the score 1-1.

The travelling Sweden fans were kept in the King Baudouin Stadium before being escorted by the police to their hotels at 2 am local time.

The suspected attacker, a 45-year-old Tunisian national living illegally in Belgium, was fatally shot in a police operation on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to hear that UEFA has come to a decision and that the decision is in line with what both federations wished for. However, sporting matters are secondary, our thoughts are with the victims and their families," said the Belgian FA in a statement.

On Tuesday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino took to Instagram to say that he was "shocked" and "saddened" by the shootings.

Related Topics

Attack Police FIFA Brussels Belgium Sweden Euro Instagram

Recent Stories

Capital Development Authority (CDA) sells 15 plots ..

Capital Development Authority (CDA) sells 15 plots for Rs 11.282 bln

4 minutes ago
 IIOJK: Protest demonstrations held in Poonch again ..

IIOJK: Protest demonstrations held in Poonch against custodial killing of Kashmi ..

5 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest female smuggler

Kohat police arrest female smuggler

5 minutes ago
 Govt adheres to strict financial discipline: Caret ..

Govt adheres to strict financial discipline: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pak ..

5 minutes ago
 Aid for Gaza ready to roll in once final deal reac ..

Aid for Gaza ready to roll in once final deal reached: UN

33 minutes ago
 Polio monitoring team abducted in tank safely reco ..

Polio monitoring team abducted in tank safely recovered

33 minutes ago
Bike lifter arrested, 7 stolen motorcycles recover ..

Bike lifter arrested, 7 stolen motorcycles recovered

33 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC CWC clash against Au ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC CWC clash against Australia

33 minutes ago
 KATI gifts four motorcycles to Karachi Police for ..

KATI gifts four motorcycles to Karachi Police for patrolling

33 minutes ago
 HCSTSI President lauds govt efforts to lower fuel ..

HCSTSI President lauds govt efforts to lower fuel prices, strengthen rupee

53 minutes ago
 Jamaat-e-Islami hold rally to express solidarity w ..

Jamaat-e-Islami hold rally to express solidarity with Palestine

52 minutes ago
 FPCCI expresses collective concern on ongoing inhu ..

FPCCI expresses collective concern on ongoing inhumane siege of Palestine

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports