UrduPoint.com

Hamad, Sonina Marwat Win Jashan-e-Azadi Tagball Titles

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Hamad, Sonina Marwat win Jashan-e-Azadi Tagball titles

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Hammad and Sonina Marwat won the Golden Jubilee Azadi Taqball title here at Qayyum sports Complex on Saturday.

Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak distributed prizes among the players along with Director Sports Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Development Saleem Raza, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal, President of Sports Writers Ijaz Ahmed Khan and President of Pakistan Tadball Federation Mian Absar Ali were on also present.

In the boys final, Hammad defeated Abdul Rehman by 3-1 and in the girls final, Sonina Marwat defeated Muneeb Wali by 3-2. In the first semi-final, Zain Fayyaz defeated Sheeran 3-2 while in the second semi-final, Hamad Chitrali defeated Mohammad Haroon 3-2 to qualify for the final. The event was organized by the Directorate of Sports in association with the Pakistan Teqball Federation.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Sports Shah Faisal Gold Event

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

44 minutes ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

46 minutes ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

46 minutes ago
 Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to ..

Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to residents of Faisalabad distr ..

46 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths ..

Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 12,000 mark

46 minutes ago
 Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.