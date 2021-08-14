Hamad, Sonina Marwat win Jashan-e-Azadi Tagball titles

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Hammad and Sonina Marwat won the Golden Jubilee Azadi Taqball title here at Qayyum sports Complex on Saturday.

Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak distributed prizes among the players along with Director Sports Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Development Saleem Raza, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal, President of Sports Writers Ijaz Ahmed Khan and President of Pakistan Tadball Federation Mian Absar Ali were on also present.

In the boys final, Hammad defeated Abdul Rehman by 3-1 and in the girls final, Sonina Marwat defeated Muneeb Wali by 3-2. In the first semi-final, Zain Fayyaz defeated Sheeran 3-2 while in the second semi-final, Hamad Chitrali defeated Mohammad Haroon 3-2 to qualify for the final. The event was organized by the Directorate of Sports in association with the Pakistan Teqball Federation.