Hamadan Polo Cup For Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 8

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 8

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Remounts and Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo carved out contrastive victories in the Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Kian Hall guided Remounts to a convincing 10-6 triumph over Monnoo Polo in the first match of the day.

Kian Hall emerged as star of the day for Remounts with a classic contribution of splendid seven goals while Imran Shahid converted a brace and Jamie Le Hardy one goal. A good resistance was also witnessed from team Monnoo Polo, where Amirreza Behboudi and Agha Musa slammed in a brace each while Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Babar Monnoo struck one goal apiece but their efforts couldn't bear fruit in front of strong Remounts side, which won the encounter by 10-6. Hugo Antonio and Shah Shamyl Alam were the field umpires.

The second encounter of the day between Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo and Master Paints proved to be a nail-biting one, where after a tough battle, Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo emerged as winners with a score of 5-4.

Mannuel Carranza emerged as hero of the day from the winning side as he slammed in two goals while the remaining goals came from Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Sufi Haroon and Sufi Muhammad Amir - one goal each. Master Paints also played well and matched fire-with-fire till the end, but Pricemeter finished the match well with a match-winning goal to win the encounter by 5-4. Sufi Farooq banged in a brace from the losing side while Raja Jalal Arslan and Marcos Panelo scored one goal each.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), two matches will be played as Barry's will compete against Newage at 1:00 pm while Diamond Paints/FG Polo will clash against Monnoo Polo at 3:15 pm.

