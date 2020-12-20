UrduPoint.com
Hamadan Polo Cup For Lahore Open Polo Championship: Master Paints Win Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship: Master Paints win trophy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Master Paints clinched the Foodpanda presents Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship trophy after defeating Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo by 9-7 in the final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Marcos Panelo emerged as the most valuable player of the tournament and the best player of the final with a classic contribution of five goals while his teammates Farooq Amin Sufi and Bilal Haye also played superb polo and converted three and one goal, respectively.

The losing side also played well in the final and put their best efforts to finish the match as title winners but their efforts were futile in the end. Mannuel Carranza played impressive polo and smashed in splendid six goals while Sufi Muhammad Amir struck one goal. The best pony of the tournament award was won by Farooq Amin Sufi's pony Cueva.

Meanwhile, Barry's won the third position match after routing Diamond Paints/FG Polo with a score of 7-3.

Hamza Mawaz Khan was the top scorer from the winning side with a contribution of four goals while Leena Barry converted two goals and Ernesto Trotz one goal. Tom Brodie struck all the three goals from the losing side.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar graced the occasion as chief guest. At the concluding ceremony, the chief guest, along with Hamadan Holdings CEO Kamal Nasir and Commercial Director Foodpanda Muntaqa Peracha, distributed prizes and shields among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif, polo player and their families and a good number of polo enthusiasts.

