UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamburg Bring In Club Legend Hrubesch In Bid For Promotion

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 03:54 PM

Hamburg bring in club legend Hrubesch in bid for promotion

Hamburg appointed club legend Horst Hrubesch as interim coach on Monday in a bid to secure promotion back to the Bundesliga after three years in the second division

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Hamburg appointed club legend Horst Hrubesch as interim coach on Monday in a bid to secure promotion back to the Bundesliga after three years in the second division.

Hrubesch, 70, who captained the Hamburg side that won the 1983 European Cup, has been given charge until the end of the season after Daniel Thioune was sacked on Monday.

After being in the automatic promotion places for much of the season, Hamburg have slumped with just two draws and three defeats in their last five games.

They are now in third, the promotion play-off position, five points behind Greuther Feurth and just two ahead of Holstein Kiel who have three games in hand.

Hamburg effectively need to win their last three games to have a realistic hope of even reaching the promotion play-off.

"Recently, the team has unfortunately often played below its capability," said Hrubesch.

"It has another level which we now have to show on the pitch in the matches we have left."Hrubesch scored 96 goals in the 159 games he played for Hamburg. He scored in West Germany's European Championshsip win over italy in 1980 and was a member of the team that reached the 1982 World Cup final.

Hamburg are six-time German champions and were, until they were relegated in 2018, the only team to have played all Bundesliga seasons since it was created in 1963-64.

Related Topics

World German Germany Kiel Hamburg Italy 2018 All Coach

Recent Stories

COVID-19 hits IPL 2021

14 minutes ago

Modi regime tightening its grip on Media in IIOJK: ..

2 minutes ago

Global investors flock to China amid improved busi ..

2 minutes ago

50,000 wheat bags valuing over Rs 110m seized duri ..

2 minutes ago

Pesco teams remove 58 direct hooks in Khyber circl ..

12 minutes ago

Eight Pesco Xens transferred, posted

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.