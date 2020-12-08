Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 1

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Newage outscored Monnoo Polo by 8-5 in the opening match of the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 played at the Lahore Polo Club ground here on Tuesday.

High-flying Edward Banner Eve played tremendous polo and successfully converted superb six goals out of eight while the remaining two goals were beautifully banged in by promising Syed Muhammad Aun Rizvi and Adnan Jalil Azam (one goal each) to complete the tally. Amirreza Behboudi played also well and contributed with a hat-trick while Agha Musa Ali Khan and Ahmed Bilal Riaz scored one goal apiece but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side.

Only the first chukker of the match saw both the teams went head-to-head and tied at 1-all. But after that, strong Newage team thrashed in three tremendous field goals and Monnoo Polo converted one penalty to make it 4-2.

Newage played aggressive polo in the third chukker and succeeded in adding three more goals in their tally to make it 7-2 while Monnoo Polo converted a field goal to finish the chukker at 7-3.

In the fourth and last chukker, Monnoo Polo though made a good comeback by converting a brace against one goal by Newage, yet it couldn't help their cause, thus they lost the match by 5-8. The match was supervised by field umpires James Fewster and Bilal Haye.

The second match of the day between Master Paints and Hydroponics was postponed due to injury of Master Paints player and the match will now be played on Sunday (December 13).

Tomorrow (December 9), two matches will be played. The first match will take place between Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo and Imperial Hydroponics at 2:00 pm while Remounts will compete against Diamond Paints/FG Polo in the second match of the day to be played at 3:00 pm.