Hamdan Polo Cup For Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020: Day 3

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Master Paints and Barry's registered triumphs in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints outscored AOS by 12-7. Marcos Panelo emerged as hero of the day with superb seven goals while Farooq Amin Sufi also played well and contributed with a hat-trick of goals and Raja Jalal Arslan scored a brace. From AOS, Hugo Antonio cracked a quartet while Ahmed Zubair Butt struck a brace and Shah Shamyl Alam hit one goal.

Master Paints dominated the match right from the beginning and managed to earn a healthy 4-0 lead in the first chukker. The second chukker saw both the sides playing equally well and converting three goals each to make it 7-3. AOS dominated the third chukker by scoring two goals against one by Master Paints to take the tally to 8-5. But Master Paints bounced back well in the fourth and last chukker and smashed in superb four goals against two by AOS to win the encounter by 12-7.

In the second match of the day, Barry's beat Monnoo Polo by 6-4. From Barry's, the main scorer was Ernesto Oscar Trotz fired in fabulous four goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan also played well and slammed in two brilliant goals. From Monnoo Polo, Amirreza Behboudi converted all the four goals.

Barry's opened their account in the first chukker with a field to take 1-0 lead. The highly-charged second chukker saw both the sides converting two goals each but Barry's were still enjoying 3-2 lead. Barry's dominated the match in the third chukker where they slammed in two goals against one by Monnoo Polo to further stretch their lead to 5-3. In the fourth and last chukker, both the teams struck one goal each, thus Barry's won the encounter by 6-4.

Tomorrow (Friday), Barry's will play against Diamond Paints/FG Polo in the first match of the day at 2:00 pm while in the second match of the day, Remounts will face Newage at 2:30 pm.

