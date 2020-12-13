UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Polo Cup For Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 6

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 6

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The sixth day of the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship saw Master Paints, Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo and Diamond Paints/FG Polo emerged as winners after winning their respective matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

The first match of the day was played between Master Paints and Imperial Hydroponics, which proved to be a one-sided affair, where helped by high-flying Marcos Panelo, Master Paints comfortably won by 10-2.

In-form Marcos Panelo played impressive polo and smashed in superb seven goals while the remaining contribution came from Raja Jalal Arslan, Bilal Haye and Farooq Amin Sufi - all converted one goal apiece. From the losing side, both the goals were banged in by James Fewster.

Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo were up against team AOS and after a tough battle, they succeeded in winning the crucial encounter by 11-7. The main hero behind the winning side was Mannuel Carranza, who contributed with splendid seven goals while Ahmed Ali Tiwana equally played well and converted an impressive hat-trick and Malik Salaar struck one goal.

From team AOS, Hugo Antonio and Ahmed Zubair Butt though played well and contributed with a hat-trick and Shah Shamyl Alam scored one goal yet their contributions couldn't help their side score victory.

The winners of the third match of the day were Diamond Paints/FG Polo, who outpaced team Newage by 9-6. The star of the day for Diamond Paints/FG Polo was Tom Brodie, who displayed tremendous polo skills and mallet work and slammed in superb seven goals out of nine while the remaining two goals were thrashed in by Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed - one goal each.

Newage also tried hard to match fire-with-fire and fought till the end but they failed to score some match-winning goals, thus lost the match by 6-9. Edward Banner Eve, Adnan Jalil Azam and Syed Aun Rizvi were the players from Newage, who scored two goals each but their efforts were futile in the end.

Tomorrow (Monday), the only match will be played between Remounts and Barry's at 3:00 p.m.

