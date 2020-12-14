UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Polo Cup For Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 7

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 7

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :High-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan helped Barry's beat Remounts by 6-3 in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 match, played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

In-form Hamza exhibited excellent polo skills and mallet work to emerge as top scorer with a contribution of three goals while his teammates Ernesto Oscar Trotz and Nafees Barry also played key role in their team's triumph by converting two and one goal respectively. From team Remounts, Kian Hall did manage to score a brace and Imran Shahid one goal but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side, which lost the crucial match by 3-6. Mannuel Carranza and Bilal Haye officiated the match as field umpires.

The first chukker of the match saw Barry's making an impressive entry and thrashing in two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead, which couldn't last long as Remounts bounced back in great style and also thrashed two back-to-back goals to level the score at 2-all.

No goal was scored in the second chukker while Barry's dominated the third chukker fully by converting a brace to make it 4-2 and banged in another brace in the fourth and last chukker to further enhance their lead to 6-2. Remounts tried hard to score more but they succeeded in converting only one goal, thus lost the match by 3-6.

On Tuesday, two matches will be contested, as Remounts will vie against Monnoo Polo at 2:00 pm in the first match of the day while the second match will be played between Pricemeter.Pk/Kalabagh Polo and Master Paints at 3:00 pm.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Lead 2020 Oscar From Top

Recent Stories

Environment and Protected Areas Authority announce ..

1 minute ago

Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data with ..

31 minutes ago

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

1 hour ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

1 hour ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.