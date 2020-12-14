Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 7

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :High-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan helped Barry's beat Remounts by 6-3 in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 match, played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

In-form Hamza exhibited excellent polo skills and mallet work to emerge as top scorer with a contribution of three goals while his teammates Ernesto Oscar Trotz and Nafees Barry also played key role in their team's triumph by converting two and one goal respectively. From team Remounts, Kian Hall did manage to score a brace and Imran Shahid one goal but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side, which lost the crucial match by 3-6. Mannuel Carranza and Bilal Haye officiated the match as field umpires.

The first chukker of the match saw Barry's making an impressive entry and thrashing in two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead, which couldn't last long as Remounts bounced back in great style and also thrashed two back-to-back goals to level the score at 2-all.

No goal was scored in the second chukker while Barry's dominated the third chukker fully by converting a brace to make it 4-2 and banged in another brace in the fourth and last chukker to further enhance their lead to 6-2. Remounts tried hard to score more but they succeeded in converting only one goal, thus lost the match by 3-6.

On Tuesday, two matches will be contested, as Remounts will vie against Monnoo Polo at 2:00 pm in the first match of the day while the second match will be played between Pricemeter.Pk/Kalabagh Polo and Master Paints at 3:00 pm.