UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Polo Cup For Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 9

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 9

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Barry's and Diamond Paints/FG Polo registered contrastive victories in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a one-sided affair where Barry's dominated the match fully and conceded only two goals to win the encounter by 7-2. Phenomenonal Hamza Mawaz Khan played the key role in Barry's triumph with a classic contribution of fabulous five goals while Nafees Barry and Ernesto Oscar Trotz converted one goal each. Edward Banner Eve and Azam Hayat Noon struck one goal apiece for Newage. Mannuel Carranza and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi officiated the match as field umpires.

The second match of the day between Diamond Paints/FG Polo and Monnoo Polo proved to be a thrilled, where after a tough fight, Diamond Paints/FG Polo emerged winners with a narrow score of 4-3.

Saqib Khan Khakwani and Tom Brodie displayed high-quality polo skills and contributed with a impressive contribution of two goals each. Amirreza Behboudi and Agha Musa Ali Khan though played well for Monnoo Polo and converted two and one goals respectively, yet their efforts could not help their side score crucial victories. Mannuel Carranza and Hugo Antonio supervised the match as field umpires.

The enthralling matches were witnesses by Lahore Polo Club President Omar Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza and LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassir Sharif, players and their families.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo 2020 Oscar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

24 minutes ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

39 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

54 minutes ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

58 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.