Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship: Day 9

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Barry's and Diamond Paints/FG Polo registered contrastive victories in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a one-sided affair where Barry's dominated the match fully and conceded only two goals to win the encounter by 7-2. Phenomenonal Hamza Mawaz Khan played the key role in Barry's triumph with a classic contribution of fabulous five goals while Nafees Barry and Ernesto Oscar Trotz converted one goal each. Edward Banner Eve and Azam Hayat Noon struck one goal apiece for Newage. Mannuel Carranza and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi officiated the match as field umpires.

The second match of the day between Diamond Paints/FG Polo and Monnoo Polo proved to be a thrilled, where after a tough fight, Diamond Paints/FG Polo emerged winners with a narrow score of 4-3.

Saqib Khan Khakwani and Tom Brodie displayed high-quality polo skills and contributed with a impressive contribution of two goals each. Amirreza Behboudi and Agha Musa Ali Khan though played well for Monnoo Polo and converted two and one goals respectively, yet their efforts could not help their side score crucial victories. Mannuel Carranza and Hugo Antonio supervised the match as field umpires.

The enthralling matches were witnesses by Lahore Polo Club President Omar Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza and LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassir Sharif, players and their families.