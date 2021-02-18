Hamdan Sports Complex hosts international camps and tournaments this weekend

Hamdan Sports Complex, one of the world’s most iconic sports landmarks, will be buzzing with activity this weekend with three international teams using the ultra-modern complex to prepare for upcoming competitions, while the UAE Swimming Federation will be making using of the arena to host a competition

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021) Hamdan Sports Complex, one of the world’s most iconic sports landmarks, will be buzzing with activity this weekend with three international teams using the ultra-modern complex to prepare for upcoming competitions, while the UAE Swimming Federation will be making using of the arena to host a competition.

The Czech Republic’s modern pentathlon team has been training at Hamdan Sports Complex since February 8, alongside their fencing team, and now they have been joined by The Netherlands diving team, who will be camping at the Complex until February 28 as they prepare for competitions ahead, including the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Czech modern pentathlon team training here in Dubai includes rising young star Martin Vlach, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games by finishing third in the men’s individual event at the 2019 European Modern Pentathlon Championships, and 2015 World Championship mixed relay gold medal winner Jan Kuf, as well as Ondrej Polivka, who represented the country at the 2012 London Olympic Games; Marek Grycz, winner of the men’s relay title alongside Vlach at the 2018 Junior World Championships; and David Kindl.

The eight-member Czech fencing contingent includes promising teens and youngsters in their early 20s like Jakub Jurka, whose grandfather Jaraoslav Jurka represented Czechoslovakia in fencing at the Olympic Games in 1976 and 1980, Martin Rubes Jr, Kristian D’Amico, Adam Osicka, Matyas Pavlik and Frantisek Coufal, and they are accompanied by coaches Martin Rubes Sr and Tomas Jurka.

The Dutch diving contingent, which arrived on February 17 and will keep training at the Complex until February 28, includes Celine van Duijin, winner of the women’s 10m platform gold at the 2018 European Aquatics Championships, and Inge Jansen, coach Edwin Jongejans, and physio Guus Gilsing.

The UAE Swimming Federation, meanwhile, has organised a competition at Complex on Friday.

The Hamdan Sports Complex is a regular pick for international sports teams and athletes, and they look prepare for different international competitions, including the Olympic Games. Built on 24-hectares of land, it is one of the world’s biggest and most modern multi-purpose facilities in the world, designed to host more than different 10 Olympic sports, including basketball, badminton, handball and volleyball alongside all kinds of aquatic sports like swimming, synchronised swimming, diving, synchronised diving and water polo.

The Complex boasts two 50-meter Olympic-standard swimming pools, both with moveable floors and they can be covered when needed to turn the arena into a sturdy surface fit for any non-aquatic sport event, or even non-sports events like conferences and exhibitions.

The arena also boasts changing rooms for 400 athletes, rooms for umpires, as a health club, gymnasium, as well as training pool. Besides these, there is a fully functional medical room with state-of-the-art medical facilities and a doping control room.

All these state-of-the-art facilities make the Complex one of the most appealing venues for international athletes looking for the best possible place to prepare for top competitions.