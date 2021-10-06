Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

Dubai will host biggest-ever Karate World Senior Championships with more than 1,800 athletes taking part and over 1,200 officials accompanying them

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021) Hamdan Sports Complex, one of the world’s most iconic sports arenas, will take centrestage next month when its hosts yet another top international event – the 25th Karate World Championships from November 16 to 21.

With more than 1,800 athletes expected in Dubai for the event, alongside over 1,200 delegates, team officials and technical staff, the 25th Karate World Championships will be the biggest ever in history in terms participation. This will also be the first World Championships since Karate’s Olympic debut in Tokyo earlier this year.

Details about the Championships were revealed at Wednesday’s press conference in Dubai Sports Council, in the presence of His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council; HE Major General Nasser Al Razooqi, President of the Asian and UAE Karate Federation and Vice President of World Karate Federation; Khalid Issa Al Midfa, Assistant Secretary General of General Authority of Sports; Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, and other officials of the Council and UAEKF.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “It gives us great pleasure to host these championships at a time when Dubai is hosting the world at Expo 2020. Just as we welcome the world to Dubai for Expo 2020, we extend our warmest welcome to the global karate family for the World Championships that will be held at one of the world’s most modern sports arenas, Hamdan Sports Complex, which also hosted the Asian Karate Championships in 2013.

“Hamdan Sports Complex is one of the top sports arenas in the world and it has hosted more than 350 events, including over 95 top international sports championships, since its inauguration 11 years ago.

“Sustainability is at the core of the design for Hamdan Sports Complex, and the construction of the 15,000-seating multi-sports indoor complex took into account ground-breaking environmentally friendly technology. It is a huge complex with exceptional facilities for both competitors and spectators, and I am sure the 1,800 participants, as well as the 1,200-plus officials and technical staff, will return from Dubai with great memories of the city and the Complex.

He added: “Dubai Sports Council is always keen to host and organise major world championships in Dubai, and we are pleased that this version of the Karate World Championships will be the biggest-ever in terms of the number of participants.

“This is a confirmation of the world's confidence in UAE’s ability to host major sports events involving large groups of people, and the number of participants is also a reflection of the keenness of international sports athletes to visit Dubai, a magnificent city which is home to people from more than 195 countries and also the favourite destination of millions of tourists.”

Major General Nasser Al Razooqi added: “We are really pleased that the 25th WKF Senior World Championships will be taking place during Expo 2020 Dubai UAE, the largest international world fair. Expo 2020 is the UAE’s once-in-a-lifetime celebration, and it is set to welcome millions of visitors from across the globe.

“The 25th WKF Senior World Championships will be the single most important sports event during Expo 2020 and the UAE Karate Federation will not spare any efforts to make the Championships a unique and memorable one, worthy of the occasion for the sport.”

Top destination for sports events

The Hamdan Sports Complex is a regular host for top international events, as well as teams and athletes looking to prepare for different international competitions.

Built on 24-hectares of land, it is one of the world’s biggest and most modern multi-purpose facilities in the world, designed to host more than different 10 Olympic sports like basketball, badminton, handball and volleyball alongside all kinds of aquatic sports like swimming, synchronised swimming, diving, synchronised diving and water polo.

Since its inauguration on 10-10-2010, Hamdan Sports Complex has hosted more than 350 events, including over 90 international events like the 10th FINA World Swimming Championships,; the 2014 FINA Men’s Waterpolo Super Series Finals; the 2013 FINA World Junior Championship; the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games; eight FINA Swimming World Cup; five FINA World Diving Series; the 2014 FIBA U-17 World Basketball Championship; 2013 Asian Volleyball Championship; 2013 Asian Karate Championships; the International Premier Tennis League in 2014; the Badminton World Super Series Finals from 2014 to 2017; and the Fazza Freediving Championship every year since 2011.

The Complex has also hosted a number of other crowd-pullers like the Indo-Pak Kushti Championship in 2017, and the 2019 Marhalika Pilipinas Basketball League, which featured boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.