Hamid Israr Outshines Aryan Giri In General Tyre ITF J5 C'ship Upset

Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ):Hamid Israr Gul of Pakistan soared into the next round of the General Tyre ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships, upsetting third seed Aryan Giri of Nepal in the second round match at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Hamid held his nerves to overpower his opponent 7-6(3), 6-4 in nail-biting contest.

Similarly, Abdullah another promising Pakistani player of (Pakistan) exhibited great potential by beating Aoi Ooka of Japan in well-fought first round match 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, event's top seed Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan was in excellent form as he outclassed his opponent, Aarav Samrat Hada of Nepal in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

Following are the complete results of Tuesday matches: Boy's Singles 1st Round Matches: 1. Abdul Hanan (PAK) bt Muhammad Hamza Aasim (PAK) 6-3, 6-4 2. Zalan Khan (PAK) bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-3, 6-0 3. Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) bt Yahya Luni (PAK) 6-0, 6-1 4. Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) bt Mahatir Muhammad Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-4 5. Abdullah. (PAK) bt Aoi Ooka (JPN) 6-4, 6-4 Boy's Singles 2nd Round Matches: 1.

Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) bt Aryan Giri (NEP) 7-6(3), 6-4 2. Alexander Karman (USA) bt Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1 3. Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) bt Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) 6-0, 6-4 4. Roy Keegan (GBR) bt Abdul Hanan (PAK) 6-0, 6-1 Girl's Singles 1st Round Matches: 1. Saher Aleem (PAK) bt Zara Khan (PAK) 7-6(7), 6-2 2. Labika Durab (PAK) bt Mahrukh Farooqui (PAK) 6-2, 6-3 3. Sajid Sheeza (PAK) bt Fatima Ali Raja (PAK) 7-5, 6-1 4. Zahara Suleman (PAK) bt Shimza Durab (PAK) 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 Boy's Doubles 1st Round Matches: 1. Roy Keegan (GBR), Aoi Ooka (JPN) bt Nalain Abbas (PAK), Mahatir Muhammad Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1 2. Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP), Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) bt Muhammad Hamza Aasim (PAK), Raja Azan Ahmed SAJJID (PAK) 6-0, 6-0 3. Rohan BELDAY (USA), Alexander Karman (USA) bt Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK), Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK) 6-1, 6-14. Saim Choudry (PAK), Hamid Israr (PAK) w/o Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK), Muhammad Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK)5. Aryan GIRI (NEP), Siddhartha LAMA (USA) bt Bilal Asim (PAK), Abdul Hanan (PAK) 6-1, 6-4.

