Hamilton Aims To Bounce Back With Record Sixth Home Win

Muhammad Rameez 23 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:20 AM

Hamilton aims to bounce back with record sixth home win

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Lewis Hamilton is aiming to bounce back from a rare weekend of disappointment by winning his home British Grand Prix for a record sixth time this weekend -- and in front of the biggest crowd at the historic Silverstone circuit in nearly three decades.

After suffering in the heat and rarefied atmosphere of Austria's Styrian Alps, where he finished a hot-and-bothered fifth two weeks ago, the defending world champion and his Mercedes team are expected to revel in the gentler undulations and wider mix of corners in cooler conditions in central England.

A sixth victory overall and fifth in six years at a track he loves would also be his seventh in 10 races this year and extend his 31-point lead ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the drivers' championship.

"This is the race that has become the most anticipated event of the season for me and it is the weekend I always enjoy the most," said Hamilton, who was quick to celebrate Wednesday's confirmation of a new five-year contract that will keep the British Grand Prix on the Formula One Calendar until 2024.

"Having the support of your country concentrated into one weekend really makes for the most incredible few days. It is difficult to count what you gain from all that positivity -- everyone's energy is priceless."If he wins, Hamilton will move clear of fellow Briton Jim Clark and Frenchman Alain Prost, with whom he shares the current record of five wins.

After suffering their first defeat after an unprecedented run of eight victories, Mercedes are keen to restore their supremacy in the team's home event -- both the car and engine factories are based close to Silverstone.

