UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamilton Back On Top As Mercedes Dominate Second Practice

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:08 PM

Hamilton back on top as Mercedes dominate second practice

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton topped the times ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes continued their emphatic domination in Friday afternoon's second practice for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix

Monza, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Championship leader Lewis Hamilton topped the times ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes continued their emphatic domination in Friday afternoon's second practice for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The six-time champion responded to the Finn's quickest lap in opening practice in the morning by clocking a best lap in one minute and 20.192 to outpace him by 0.262 seconds.

Lando Norris grabbed third place for McLaren with a late flying lap that was nearly nine-tenths adrift of the leading pace, ahead of Pierre Gasly, who was fourth for Alpha Tauri, both men having overcome reliability issues during the session.

Behind the top four, Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second McLaren and Daniil Kvyat, in the second Alpha Tauri, followed by Lance Stroll of Racing Point, Charles Leclerc in the leading Ferrari and Sergio Perez in the second Racing Point.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was 12th in the second Ferrari as the Italian team improved on their ignominious display in Belgium.

- Williams' disappointment - It was a disappointing day for Williams as they began an emotional weekend with rookie Nicholas Latifi 19th and George Russell 20th and last, having struggled with handling issues. The team parts company with the founding Williams family after Sunday's race.

On a near-perfect late summer's afternoon in the old royal park, the air temperature was 26 degrees and the track 42 when Kimi Raikkonen was first man out in his Alfa Romeo.

The Finn was quickest for just one minute before Lance Stroll went top for Racing Point, followed by Gasly.

The drivers had been warned by race director Michael Masi not to drive over-slowly on cool-down laps, a spectacle that wrecked final qualifying in 2019 as they jostled for 'clean air' for a flying lap.

"There's going to be a shunt with all this at some point," said George Russell on Williams' team radio, referring to the slow on-track queues. "It's a... nightmare." Unperturbed, Hamilton, on medium tyres, clocked 1:20.645, a lap that kept him clear of Bottas, on hards, by three-tenths.

Sainz was the first to try softs and took P3, still half a second off the two 'black arrows' who flexed their muscles again when Hamilton clocked 1:20.192. Bottas replied with 1:20.454.

At that stage, Leclerc and Vettel were eighth and 12th before the German spun at the Lesmos, losing the rear end as his car's rear wing bumped off the barriers.

Two minutes later, Leclerc had an almost identical 'moment' at the Lesmos, but backed off and made a recovery run across the grass.

"The car is so hard to drive," he told Ferrari without intentional understatement before Norris showed McLaren's pace by taking third behind the two Mercedes.

Related Topics

German Company Car Mercedes Hamilton Man George Pierre Belgium Turkish Lira Sunday 2019 Family All Ferrari Best Top Alfa Romeo Race McLaren Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

26 minutes ago

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

1 hour ago

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

2 hours ago

Dow loses 2%, Nasdaq drops 5% amid Wall Street sel ..

2 minutes ago

Ten soldiers killed in central Mali ambush

2 minutes ago

Zaiullah condemns blast in Quetta

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.