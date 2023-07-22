Hamilton claims pole position at Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position since 2021 after edging Max Verstappen in qualifying on Saturday for the Hungarian Grand Prix

The Mercedes seven-time world champion ended a long barren spell to claim the front of the grid for a record ninth time at the Hungaroring.

"To finally get this pole it feels like the first time," an emotional Hamilton said after his 104th career pole but his first since Saudi Arabia two seasons ago.

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are on the second row with Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc on the third row.

Verstappen leads the Formula One drivers standings by 99 points ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who qualified in ninth.