Open Menu

Hamilton Claims Pole Position At Hungarian Grand Prix

Muhammad Rameez Published July 22, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Hamilton claims pole position at Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position since 2021 after edging Max Verstappen in qualifying on Saturday for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position since 2021 after edging Max Verstappen in qualifying on Saturday for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes seven-time world champion ended a long barren spell to claim the front of the grid for a record ninth time at the Hungaroring.

"To finally get this pole it feels like the first time," an emotional Hamilton said after his 104th career pole but his first since Saudi Arabia two seasons ago.

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are on the second row with Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc on the third row.

Verstappen leads the Formula One drivers standings by 99 points ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who qualified in ninth.

Related Topics

World Mercedes Hamilton Saudi Arabia Oscar Ferrari Alfa Romeo

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi offer ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi offers condolence

40 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects various localities in rain ..

42 seconds ago
 Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman An ..

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar actively working for highe ..

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Badshahi Mosque

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of M ..

RAK Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah

26 minutes ago
 Greek boats evacuate 1,500 people threatened by Rh ..

Greek boats evacuate 1,500 people threatened by Rhodes fire

2 minutes ago
Fujairah Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abd ..

26 minutes ago
 Greek boats evacuate 2,000 people threatened by Rh ..

Greek boats evacuate 2,000 people threatened by Rhodes fire

2 minutes ago
 Mission in contact with Pakistani origin detainees ..

Mission in contact with Pakistani origin detainees in Libya: FO

2 minutes ago
 May 9 vandalism exposed PTI's chief hooliganism ba ..

May 9 vandalism exposed PTI's chief hooliganism based politics: Amir Muqam

31 seconds ago
 People to vote those who saved Pakistan from defau ..

People to vote those who saved Pakistan from default: Prof. Ahsan Iqbal

32 seconds ago
 Tens of Thousands of Protesters Marching Toward Pa ..

Tens of Thousands of Protesters Marching Toward Parliament Building in Jerusalem

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports