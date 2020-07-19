UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamilton Claims Record Win And Top Spot In Title Race

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

Hamilton claims record win and top spot in title race

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton equalled one of Michael Schumacher's many records on Sunday when he delivered a classic drive to become the first driver to complete a hat-trick of Hungarian Grand Prix victories.

The defending six-time champion, who won at the Hungaroring in 2018 and 2019, enlarged his overall total of Hungarian triumphs to eight, drawing level with Schumacher's eight wins at the French Grand Prix, the most by any driver at a single race venue.

Driving with exemplary concentration and aplomb, Hamilton controlled a tactical race from lights to flag, making light of changing conditions to deliver his 86th win, five short of Schumacher's record total of 91.

It was Hamilton's second win this season, following victory at the Styrian Grand Prix a week earlier, and lifted him to the top of the drivers' championship by a single point ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas who won the opening Austrian Grand Prix.

"Round One was multiple different punches that I wasn't ready for," said Hamilton, referring to the defeat in the season opener.

"But I have refocused and we've just been on point here right through the weekend." Max Verstappen was a remarkable second for Red Bull after his crew repaired severe damage to his car's suspension on the grid caused when the Dutchman had crashed before the start. He held off a late attack by Bottas to stay second by fractions of a second.

"It wasn't how I wanted it, of course, but the mechanics did an amazing job to fix the car so to pay them back with second place is great," said Verstappen.

Bottas came home a frustrated third, just metres behind, but ahead of Lance Stroll's Racing Point, Alex Albon in the second Red Bull and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

"It was a pretty bad race, to be honest," said Bottas. "I lost it at the start. I reacted to a light on my dash that went off - instead of the start lights so I had to do the start again."Sergio Perez was seventh in the second 'pink Mercedes' Racing Point ahead of Daniel Ricciardo of Renault, Kevin Magnussen of Haas and Carlos Sainz of McLaren.

Related Topics

Attack Driver Car Job Mercedes Hamilton Sunday 2018 2019 From Ferrari Top Race McLaren Renault

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

1 hour ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

2 hours ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

3 hours ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

4 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.