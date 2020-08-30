UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamilton Cruises To Victory In Belgian Grand Prix

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Hamilton cruises to victory in Belgian Grand Prix

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton, starting from pole, led every lap of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday as he cruised to his fourth victory in the last five races this season.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was second, 8.

448 seconds behind, and Max Verstappen of Red Bull was third. The top three were in the same order throughout the race.

"It wasn't the easiest of races," said reigning champion Hamilton.

The Renault pair, Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon, were fourth and fifth.

Related Topics

Mercedes Hamilton Same Sunday From Top Race Renault

Recent Stories

&#039;Step Unified Challenge&#039; crosses targets ..

29 minutes ago

ECA launches Nursery Staff Training Programme

1 hour ago

UAE President approves amendments to federal law o ..

1 hour ago

200 students benefit from Roads and Transport Auth ..

1 hour ago

SRTI Park, AUC sign MoU to support entrepreneurshi ..

2 hours ago

SEHA concludes COVID-19 accelerator program with i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.