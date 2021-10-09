Hamilton dominates qualifying to minimise grid penalty in Turkey

Lewis Hamilton found a silver lining on Saturday, dominating qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix to minimise the damage from the 10-place grid penalty Mercedes decided to incur by changing his engine ahead of the race

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton found a silver lining on Saturday, dominating qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix to minimise the damage from the 10-place grid penalty Mercedes decided to incur by changing his engine ahead of the race.

At a race where qualifying was red flagged last season and after morning practice was also interrupted by a red flag as drivers spun on a wet track, qualifying started under a cloud as team radar predicted that rain would start to fall on parts of the course in less than three minutes.

Yet, the rain held off and, after a panicky start, world champion Hamilton improved his time in each of the three qualifying phases.

After breaking the 16-year-old track record in practice on Friday, he broke it again in each of the three qualifying sessions.

He finished the session with a time of 1min 22.868sec, 0.130sec ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, who will start from pole position on Sunday, with title rival Max Verstappen 0.328 back in the Red Bull.

"The track's completely different," said Hamilton. "The track is absolutely awesome, with the grip level it gives us now." Monegasque Charles Leclerc, in a Ferrari, and Frenchman Pierre Gasly, in an AlphaTauri, will start on the second row.

Veteran Spaniard Fernando Alonso, in an Alpine, and Mexican Sergio Perez of Red Bull occupy the next two places.

Hamilton leads Verstappen by just two points in the standings but will start nine places behind the Dutchman on Sunday even though the Mercedes has been faster all weekend.

"I'll give it everything," said Hamilton. "Tomorrow is going to be difficult to move up. Hopefully we can give the fans a good race." Bottas insisted that on Sunday "I will race my own race".

"As a team, the result was as we planned," he said. "Hamilton with the minimum penalty and me on pole." Mercedes principal Toto Wolff was not sure if his petrol tank was half full or half empty.

"You need to look at the positives that the car is very quick and we can start from pole," he said.

"On the negative side we could have had a front-row lockout." He said it would be "very difficult" for Hamilton to move up.

Verstappen said he had been having problems since the start of the weekend but the team had made adjustments between Friday and Saturday "Third was the maximum today," he said. "I will try to pick up as many points as we can tomorrow." Some drivers starting ahead of Hamilton admitted they will be looking over their shoulders.

"He'll be passed me in a couple of laps," said Lando Norris who will start seventh in his McLaren.

Gasly said he'd try to make his AlphaTauri as wide as possible. "It's pretty much what I try every race," he said.

"We know Lewis is going to come from the back tomorrow," Gasly said.